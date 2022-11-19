WWE Rumor Roundup - People backstage don't want to work with a top star, Major update on Vince McMahon's 'normal life,' Secrecy over a massive return

Welcome back to the latest edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. We aren't even anywhere near WrestleMania season, and speculation about the event has already started doing the rounds.

There have been reports of a couple of big names possibly returning for 'Mania, and we have all the updates on the same. However, one of those stars might not make it back to the company as some people within WWE aren't keen on working with him.

The rumor roundup also features interesting details on what Vince McMahon has been up to since his retirement.

#1. Backstage reaction to a possible return for CM Punk

CM Punk might still be under contract with AEW, but he is expected to never wrestle again for the company.

As Punk stares at an uncertain future in professional wrestling, fans are still talking about his highly-publicized brawl from All Out and its aftermath. WWE has emerged as a potential destination for the former world champion, considering Triple H is now in power following Vince McMahon's retirement.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that many people within WWE aren't keen on doing business with Punk. Those who don't wish to see him back aren't from the creative team, however, as noted below by Meltzer:

"I know people in WWE who absolutely do not want him [CM Punk] there, but they are not the people on the creative team. Paul [Levesque] may just go in there and go, 'Look what happened; we don't need it.'"

While the Triple H-led promotion might stay away from controversial names like CM Punk, Vince McMahon would have entertained the idea of re-signing the superstar, claimed Dave Meltzer.

McMahon might have forgotten about the past to accommodate Punk again, as another WWE run would make the latter and the organization a lot of money. Meltzer added:

"And they don't. They don't need it, and he may just do that. If it was Vince, Vince would do it, I think, with that kind of money at stake." H/t SEScoops

CM Punk is seemingly not a popular figure in wrestling locker rooms. So it would be an intriguing development if Triple H leans towards getting the 44-year-old star back soon, despite his reputation.

#2. Update on Vince McMahon after his retirement

In July, Vince McMahon shocked the world when he announced his retirement amidst an investigation over sexual misconduct allegations.

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan took charge of top leadership roles in McMahon's absence, and the product has since changed drastically.

The WWE Universe, however, still wonders whether Vince McMahon is in contact with current personnel and talent, and Fightful's recent update answered the relevant question. Sources in WWE claimed that they haven't heard much from McMahon over the past five months.

The former chairman has seemingly stepped away from the wrestling industry and is enjoying life as a retired man.

It was also noted that Vince McMahon started going out more often following his retirement. As reported earlier, Mr. McMahon was recently spotted on a date in New York with a mystery woman.

The most influential promoter in wrestling history is unlikely to return to WWE, but he's having no problems transitioning to everyday life after a 40+ year career.

#3. WWE is being secretive about plans for Stone Cold Steve Austin

The overwhelmingly positive reactions to his WrestleMania 38 match have reportedly convinced Steve Austin to lace up his wrestling boots again.

According to the latest rumors, The Texas Rattlesnake could feature in another big bout at WrestleMania 39. He definitely looks to be in fine shape to step into the ring again.

Dave Meltzer touched upon the topic in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter and confirmed that there are currently talks happening backstage regarding Steve Austin's WrestleMania match.

Multiple creative ideas are being pitched and discussed behind the scenes as company officials allegedly remain tight-lipped about their plans for the Hall of Famer. Here's what was reported about Steve Austin:

"There has been a lot of talk in recent weeks that Steve Austin would be willing to do another match at WrestleMania this year. All we know for sure is that there is smoke to the fire and something is in the discussion phase. The ideas being discussed internally that are being kept secret."

