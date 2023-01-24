WWE Rumor Roundup: Plan for Brock Lesnar to face legendary Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 39, Backstage surprise over top name being fired

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold, and Vince McMahon.

With WrestleMania season set to begin with Royal Rumble this week, there has been a lot of speculation on what matches we will see at The Show of Shows. As of now, no bouts have been confirmed, and fans all across the globe are hoping for The Rock to return at the Royal Rumble.

#3. Plan for Brock Lesnar to face Stone Cold at WrestleMania 39

There has been a lot of speculation on who The Beast Incarnate will face at WrestleMania 39. While some reports stated that a match against the Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is in the works, others suggested that a rematch between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will likely take place.

“The match that was pitched was not Roman Reigns,” Meltzer said. “It was Brock Lesnar. It’s not on, something can happen now. It’s been talked about probably for months.”

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that WWE's plan for Lesnar was for him to possibly face Stone Cold Steve Austin. The match had been talked about for months. He added that, at this point, it is unlikely that the bout will happen. Given the history between the two men, a match of that magnitude will certainly please the fans.

#2. The Undertaker is seemingly a big fan of Bray Wyatt

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Feels like a good time to tweet this, following their match at WrestleMania 31 Undertaker told Vince in the post match embrace to "take care of him" in reference to Bray. Regardless of what happen in the interim, Taker has always been a huge Wyatt supporter. It showed just now.

The Undertaker returned to RAW this week for the 30th anniversary. He had a segment with Bray Wyatt, which was liked by the fans. As per WrestleVotes, The Phenom is a big fan of Wyatt and has advocated for him in the past. The outlet suggested that 'Taker told Vince McMahon to 'take care' of Wyatt after their WrestleMania 31 match.

''Following their match at WrestleMania 31 Undertaker told Vince in the post match embrace to “take care of him” in reference to Bray. Regardless of what happen in the interim, Taker has always been a huge Wyatt supporter. It showed just now.''

Despite The Undertaker's words to McMahon, Wyatt was released by the Vince McMahon-led management in 2021. He was re-hired after McMahon retired, and Triple H became the head of creative. He is now set to face LA Knight at the Royal Rumble in the first-ever Pitch Black Match.

#1. Backstage talk about the cuts in WWE following Vince McMahon's return

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



A huge thank you for all the interviews, junkets and events he helped arrange



Fightful has learned that WWE's Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, is out of the company after over 25 years. Hopkins worked in a variety of roles, and was a point of contact for a lot of us in the media in preparing for events and setting up interviews. There is a lot that Adam Hopkins is responsible for that you haven't seen him credited for. He was very good at his job and it's hard to believe he won't be in high demand.

Despite 'retiring' last year, Vince McMahon returned to WWE earlier this month. He is once again the Executive Chairman of the Board. After his arrival, many names left the company or were released. Two of the biggest names on this list were Stephanie McMahon and Adam Hopkins. Fightful Select recently discussed the possible backstage reaction to Hopkin's release:

“The WWE office cuts were a big topic of conversation backstage. Several were very surprised that longtime WWE PR employee Adam Hopkins was gone,” the report noted.

Hopkins had been with the WWE for 25 years and was one of the most liked people backstage. He was allegedly close to Triple H and had helped him build the NXT brand. Hopkins served as the VP of Communications in WWE.

