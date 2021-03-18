WWE Rumor Roundup: Randy Orton segment responsible for major backstage heat on female talent; Former World Champion gives details on his kiss with Stephanie McMahon - 18th March 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of WWE to you. With WrestleMania 37 just a few weeks away, WWE has been gearing up to make the spectacle as memorable as possible.

In today's edition, this article will take a look at why a prominent female talent has considerable backstage heat in WWE, a former World Champion on his "weird" kiss with Stephanie McMahon, the truth about Andrade's release request from WWE and much more.

So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some of the most interesting stories related to WWE today.

#5 Major backstage heat on WWE interviewer Charly Caruso

WWE interviewer Charly Caruso has notably been absent from RAW for the past few weeks. The reason behind this absence on TV is that she has a lot of backstage heat with management. Per Fightful Select, Caruso has been "consistently late" to tape interviews which has led to unhappiness over her work.

It was stated that two interviews in particular involving Randy Orton and Sheamus where Caruso was late caught the ire of the top management.

The report noted that there were specific instances with Sheamus and Randy Orton. When WWE higher-ups were informed about the same, they then decided to take Caruso off TV for the time being.

The report also suggested that RAW's most recent hire as a backstage interviewer (Kevin Patrick) is a direct replacement for Charly Caruso. It was also mentioned that Caruso's contract with WWE is at its tail end and the company might not offer her a renewal.

Advertisement

Charly Caruso had become the face of RAW Talk and was considered one of the most popular backstage interviewers in WWE among fans. She joined the company in 2016 and became one of the most prominent interviewers.

1 / 5 NEXT