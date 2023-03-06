WWE Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns in big trouble as more Bloodline betrayals are in the works, Brock Lesnar surprisingly rejected by Hall of Famer

We are back with another exciting edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's list looks at a future opponent for Roman Reigns and the subsequent hints about another betrayal in The Bloodline.

While we know that Brock Lesnar seemingly refused to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39, backstage reports claim that a 58-year-old legend rejected a potential match against The Beast at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Additionally, Triple H could be stuck in a massive dilemma over his plans for two big title matches at WrestleMania.

Here, we look at the biggest rumors that have dominated WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 WWE protecting Bloodline member for the eventual match against Roman Reigns

WWE is reportedly eyeing another betrayal in The Bloodline with a potential match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the future. It appears that the latter could follow in the footsteps of his brother Jey Uso down the line and challenge Reigns' authority as The Tribal Chief.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, the company will reportedly protect Sikoa from a loss until he faces The Tribal Chief.

"With Solo, they ended in double countout, because they're not gonna beat Solo. They're saving Solo for Roman, whenever that day come," reported Meltzer.

Last week, Solo Sikoa locked horns with Sami Zayn in the SmackDown main event. The latter almost had the Bloodline member beat, but Jimmy Uso's timely interference helped Sikoa turn the tides in his favor. The Enforcer eventually emerged victorious, but Zayn salvaged the last laugh.

#2 Triple H conflicted in the decision for WrestleMania Night 1 main event

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, and their match will likely be the main event on the second night of the show. However, Triple H is reportedly still in conflict with his decision for the main event of Night One.

According to Xero News, The Game is considering the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley to close the show on Night One. However, his other option is the rumored Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn and The Usos.

"Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes are the planned main events of WrestleMania 39. But Triple H is still deciding on whether Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos should main event Night 1 over the SmackDown Women's Championship," reported Xero News.

Kevin Owens has refused to join Sami Zayn in their shared goal to destroy The Bloodline. However, Zayn admitted to understanding KO's decision while simultaneously holding out hope to reconcile with his former best friend eventually.

#3 WWE Hall of Famer refused to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

According to Dave Meltzer, sources close to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin have revealed that the legendary superstar was approached for a match at WrestleMania 39. The creative team seemingly wanted Austin to face Brock Lesnar in what would have been the first match between the two megastars. However, Austin refused a bout against Brock Lesnar for reasons unknown.

"As noted, there was an attempt for a Lesnar vs. Steve Austin match, as the two have never faced off. While there may have been mentions of Austin with Roman Reigns at one point, it was never anywhere near serious. Those close to Austin said it was Lesnar who he was approached about. Austin turned that down," said Meltzer.

Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe when he accepted a WrestleMania match against Omos. He is yet to cross paths with The Nigerian Giant, but The Beast attacked the latter's manager, MVP, when he spat his drink in Lesnar's face.

