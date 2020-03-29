WWE Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns' replacement at WrestleMania 36, huge news on WWE leaking spoilers and more – 28th March 2020

AJ Styles finally reveals what a Boneyard match is!

One AEW Superstar has upset backstage officials sat WWE

Roman Reigns

In today's roundup, we have the answer to the big question on everyone's mind – What is a Boneyard match? Adding to that, we have backstage news on Brodie Lee making fun of Vince McMahon, and which SmackDown Superstar working sick has upset two others.

Before we get to all that, let us take a look at the two headline-makers of the day:

Roman Reigns' replacement at WrestleMania 36

Roman Reigns has allegedly pulled out of the PPV

Roman Reigns has reportedly decided not to work at WrestleMania 36 due to the Coronavirus outbreak but it has not been officially confirmed by WWE yet. They have announced that there will be a segment involving him and Goldberg next Friday and that could be the time when he is replaced.

However, as per recent spoilers, Braun Strowman is replacing Reigns in the WWE Universal Title match at the show of shows. Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin reports that the Monster Among Men has been called in to face Goldberg.

"Yes, WrestleMania was taped Wednesday and Thursday and Roman Reigns did not wrestle Bill Goldberg. I believe Braun Strowman wrestled Bill Goldberg. Roman Reigns made the call himself. It was interesting because he was there and made the call."

Is Braun the best possible replacement for Reigns?

WWE 'leaking' WrestleMania spoilers?

WWE have been tapping all the WrestleMania matches as they won't be able to live stream it this year. The company is doing its best to keep the fans entertained but with the matches pre-tapped, it is very difficult for the results to remain a secret.

Thus, WWE have taken a different approach and have decided to leak out some spoilers that are completely untrue to make sure that people are surprised when the show is aired as per Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue.

They are taking some precautions. They are taking one major precaution. To my knowledge, it's not recording multiple finishes, although, of course, they can record multiple things and see what works well in the edit. They are essentially taking, what I think is the best precaution they can possibly take. They are intentionally leaking false spoilers.

