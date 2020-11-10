Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest stories and rumors from the day. In today's packed edition, this article will talk about various interesting topics, including the future of The Hardy Boyz, a major injury that took place on this week's RAW and much more.

The article will also take a look at an interesting idea involving Riddle and Stephanie McMahon as well as the future of Monday Night RAW. So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE today.

#1 Reason why The Hardy Boyz won't be inducted into the WWE HoF anytime soon

Jim Ross recently spoke about The Hardy Boyz on his podcast. The veteran talked about whether or not The Hardy Boyz will ever be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He stated that while he does believe that the tag team will be inducted into the HoF one day, it can only happen once Matt Hardy leaves AEW.

''But as long as Matt is with AEW, and again, we talked about him wrestling Sammy Guevara this weekend on pay-per-view, I wonder if that’ll be — how that will be. It’ll almost have to be, maybe, I might be wrong — is that Vince [will] say, ‘Yeah, they deserve to go in but when Matt leaves AEW, we’ll think about it’ and that may be the deal but Jeff is a star, and I had higher expectations for this match than we received, so I don’t know. It just let me down a little bit.” (H/T Post Wrestling)

Matt Hardy chose to leave WWE once his contract expired. However, his brother Jeff Hardy has signed a new contract with WWE and is part of the RAW brand.