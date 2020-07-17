WWE Rumor Roundup: Surprise news about Kairi Sane's WWE future, Big update on Brock Lesnar's return and more - 17th July 2020

In today's WWE Rumor Roundup, we take a look at the former United States Champion who WWE are frustrated with, update on Shayna Basler's absence from WWE TV for the past few months, and more. Gear up for 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules' with some interesting news.

Before we get to that, we need to put the headline-makers out of the way.

Surprise news about Kairi Sane's WWE future

Kairi Sane's contract with WWE has expired, but she is still working with the company as per many reports. However, things are not all that simple according to the reliable Tokyo Sports.

They report that Sane wants to move back to Japan soon as she got married earlier this year, but will still be working for WWE in one way or the other. There is no clear report or understanding of how she's going to be working, but clarity is expected by SummerSlam as per the same story.

Wrestletalk translated the report from the Japanese site, and it read:

“Since she married a Japanese man on February 22, there is also a media report that ‘it is very important to move back to Japan'. She also told his neighbors that she wanted to return to Japan, and she was whispered to return to Japan early this year. However, it is unlikely that they will completely leave WWE and participate in other groups in Japan. Most of the argument is that the base will be moved to Japan and that it will continue to maintain friendly relations with WWE. Although I don’t yet know what shape to choose, it seems that there will be some announcement by the summer festival “Summer Slam”.

Kairi was the WWE NXT Women's Champion and also the Women's tag-team champion with Asuka, who is currently the WWE RAW Women's Champion.