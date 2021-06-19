WWE Rumor Roundup: Surprise twist in Brock Lesnar's return, Vince McMahon disliked released star's gimmick and more – 18th June 2021

Welcome to today's WWE Rumor Roundup, where we take a look at the top stories of the day. Hell In A Cell is just a few hours away, and we are set for a few last-minute changes.

With Roman Reigns taking on Rey Mysterio tonight on SmackDown, the Tribal Chief will likely have a new opponent at Hell In A Cell on Sunday. We do have some spoilers on the pay-per-view, but that is on the final slide of this article.

Before we get to all that, we have one former WWE star taking a shot at WWE management, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley ready to face RAW Superstar at SummerSlam, and more.

Let's kick things off with the headliner-makers of the day:

Vince McMahon disliked released WWE star's gimmick

Former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake has revealed Vince McMahon disliked his cowboy gimmick. The former NXT tag-team champion adds that the WWE Chairman is not a fan of the cowboy gimmick as he thinks it is overdone.

While speaking to John Poz on the Two Man Power Trip Podcast, Blake claims he started with the cowboy gimmick in WWE at some house shows and early on TV. However, he was asked to chuck it straight away and he had to start fresh. He said:

"When I got there, we were of course just trying to get on NXT TV. Once I started doing house shows as the cowboy, I started to get a little bit of TV as the cowboy, but then they told me, 'Listen, you're gonna have to drop the cowboy. Vince doesn't like cowboy gimmicks. He thinks they're overdone, so you're gonna have to start doing something else.'"

The end of the cowboy gimmick did do wonders for Wesley Blake as he went on to team up with Buddy Murphy. The duo won the NXT tag-team championship in 2015 and held the title for 205 days. He added:

"I started trying to think of something else character-wise and it just so happened I was walking through the PC and Matt Bloom was teaching a class and he calls me over," Blake said. "He goes, 'Hey, have you ever thought about tagging?' I was like, 'Of course, I love tag team wrestling. That's kind of my thing.' He goes, 'Have you ever thought about tagging with Buddy Murphy?' I said, 'Yeah, I'd love to.' So he was like, 'Well, I'll just put that out there."

Wesley Blake was released in April this year and is yet to decide on his future.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood