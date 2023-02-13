WWE Rumor Roundup: Surprising plans for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania, Big twist involving The Usos at Elimination Chamber 

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's list exclusively deals with the biggest topic in all of pro wrestling today -- The Bloodline.

Recent rumors have suggested backstage plans for Roman Reigns after his title match at WrestleMania Hollywood. One of the Tribal Chief's challengers is rumored to be doing an unexpected favor for Reigns' biggest enemy. And lastly, two top champions could play a huge role in Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn.

Here, we look at the biggest rumors that have dominated WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 WWE's rumored plans for Roman Reigns post-WrestleMania

WWE reportedly has important plans for Roman Reigns after his title match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. As per Xero News, The Tribal Chief is seemingly locked in for the main event of the premium live event that will be held in Saudi Arabia in May.

Although the show's name hasn't been confirmed, speculations and recent years have hinted at "WrestleMania Backlash" as a potential event.

"Source tells me that the working plan has Roman Reigns main eventing the Saudi Arabia show in May. It's currently unknown what the PPV will be called, but my source tells me he wouldn't be surprised if it was "WrestleMania: Backlash" in Saudi Arabia," reported Xero News.

But before Roman Reigns squares off against Cody Rhodes, he will have to defend his title against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber this Saturday.

#2 Cody Rhodes could be booked for a bold segment on RAW

Cody Rhodes engaged in a memorable promo war with Paul Heyman last week on RAW. Although The American Nightmare was in the ring to discuss his personal ambitions, he also credited Sami Zayn during the promo. He discussed the prospect of Zayn potentially dethroning Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

Backstage reports on earlier plans for this week's RAW suggest that Cody Rhodes will put over Sami Zayn "big time" on RAW this week.

"Cody is expected to put over Sami tomorrow in a big way. No information how but part of early RAW plans," reported Xero News.

There is no official announcement regarding Zayn's appearance on RAW's go-home show before Elimination Chamber. Thus, it will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes will rally the crowd's support of the former Honorary Uce, who is currently the most over superstar in WWE.

#3 WWE planning a huge swerve with The Usos at Elimination Chamber

WWE could be planning a huge swerve at the Elimination Chamber involving The Usos. Recent reports have claimed that the Undisputed Tag Team Champions' past DUI cases could prevent them from entering Canada.

However, Dave Meltzer recently reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that The Usos are clear to fly to Canada for the upcoming premium live event.

"I was told they're okay. I will check again, but when it first came up, I asked if they're cleared for Canada, and I was told they're both cleared. I'm not sure if it's a swerve, or a storyline, but they're cleared to show up," said Meltzer.

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns relayed his message via Paul Heyman that The Usos should watch SmackDown from home to get a "TV perspective." Interestingly, Jimmy Uso didn't know that Jey Usos had interacted with Sami Zayn, and the former Honorary Uce had "acknowledged" Jey.

The Usos are expected to miss this week's SmackDown, with speculation over the Undisputed Tag Team Champions being written off WWE TV before Elimination Chamber. But they might be able to make it to Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn after all.

