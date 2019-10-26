WWE Rumor Roundup: Three Superstars could leave in 2020 and join AEW, Triple H confirms a big return - 25th October 2019

Triple H

Another day has gone by and we are back again with a fresh edition of the Rumor Roundup.

Randy Orton is the star of the show today and Vince McMahon won't be particularly pleased with what was written about the Apex Predator in today's roundup. In another blow for the WWE, a popular Superstar is reportedly going to be out of action for almost a year due to an injury.

We just can't leave CM Punk out these days now, can we? The Cult of Personality is back in the news again and yes, it's about his WWE return. It always is! This time, however, we have a positive update.

Elsewhere, Triple H confirmed that an absent Superstar will return at some point in the future. The length of Cain Velasquez' WWE contract was also revealed in a new interview.

A false report about Tyson Fury was also squashed by Dave Meltzer. Lastly, there was some concerning news about RAW's viewership figures from this past week and the possibility of seeing more Superstars move to AEW.

As you may have imagined by now, we have a stacked line-up of the best rumors and news bits in the world of WWE.

Let's get right into it then:

#1 Randy Orton hints at leaving WWE again and The Revival could also follow him, possibly to AEW

Randy Orton is at it again on social media, however, this time, he may not be messing around and it could be a serious problem for WWE.

It all started with Scott Dawson's tweet in which the Revival member wrote, "What SHOULD’VE been! Thank you, Randy. We’ll see ya down the road. #FTRKO#TopGuys@RandyOrton @DashWilderWWE."

His partner in crime, Dash Wilder replied by stating, "What WILL be. Eventually."

As if the nature of the tweets weren't obvious enough, Orton took it to another level by commenting, "2020."

It's widely expected that the WWE contracts of Orton, Wilder, and Dawson will expire in 2020. The social media activity of the aforementioned Superstars hints at a possible departure, however, we have been trained to believe that this is all a ploy to get WWE's attention.

Such teasers - especially Orton's recent one about joining AEW - could be to get a more lucrative deal from WWE. It's also a possibility that the three Superstars end up joining AEW once their contracts expire.

All we can do for now is to wait and watch. Also, it would be good to keep an eye out on Orton and The Revival's social media handles.

