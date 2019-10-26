WWE News: Tyson Fury reveals whether he will be part of the company after Crown Jewel (Exclusive)

Tyson Fury will face off against Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel

Ahead of Tyson Fury's WWE in-ring debut against The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel next week, I had the pleasure of joining the undefeated World Champion boxer on an international conference call ahead of the event.

Given the opportunity, I asked The Gypsy King who his opponent would be for a dream match in WWE, all about his interactions with Vince McMahon and other Superstars, and training at WWE's Performance Center - and Fury revealed to myself whether we'll see him in WWE after his Saudi Arabia appearance.

No plans as of yet to do another fight [in WWE] as of yet, just go back to my day job, but after that - who knows? You might see another appearance after this one.

I followed this up by asking if we do see The Gypsy King again, who he'd want to share the ring with.

If I was to continue, I would want to fight Brock Lesnar.

So, it would seem that Tyson Fury is only contracted to WWE for one match, but he definitely did not close any doors. Only time will tell if he returns.

Is Fury fighting fit for Crown Jewel?

Fury also confirmed on the call that he is 100% fit and uninjured heading into Crown Jewel after seemingly twisting his ankle in a video shared by WWE, before closing out the call by thanking the journalists asking the questions and saying, "Pray for me," ahead of his debut.

A YouTube clip saw The Gypsy King running the ropes and getting involved in a lock-up - before being completely derailed by The Monster Among Men in an ambush as he prepared for their encounter. Fury ended the video by clutching his ankle.

You can watch the entire clip below.

