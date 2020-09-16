WWE Rumor Roundup: Top AEW Superstar in talks with Vince McMahon; John Cena prevented official from helping injured 6-time World Champion; Aalyah Mysterio's future - 15th September 2020

Welcome to the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring to you the biggest rumors and stories from the day. Monday Night RAW was highly entertaining this week. However, an unfortunate injury resulted in an abrupt finish. We will talk more about the incident and also speak about what the future holds for another injured former Champion.

On today's edition, we will take a look at a backstage incident involving John Cena, what the future holds for Rey Mysterio's daughter, and much more!

So without further ado, let us jump into the world of WWE rumors and stories right away:

#5 Chris Jericho is still in talks with Vince McMahon of WWE

Chris Jericho recently revealed that he still talks to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Even though Chris Jericho is one of the biggest AEW Superstar as well as the first AEW World Champion, he has no bitter feelings for Vince McMahon.

Chris Jericho has stated previously that he is never going to leave AEW. He will start commentary instead of leaving even if his in-ring career comes to an end. Jericho revealed that while he does talk to some Superstars, he is not in touch with anyone on a day to day basis.

''I also talk to Vince [McMahon] from time to time. But do I talk to WWE guys on a daily basis? Definitely not, we’re all busy people, on different planes, flying to different parts of the world. I still have much respect and love for all of them there.”

Chris Jericho recently lost his match against Orange Cassidy at AEW All Out. He stated on Dynamite that he and Jake Hager will now focus on their tag team careers.

Chris Jericho was one of the biggest WWE Superstar and hopefully he will be honored and put into the Hall of Fame despite being an AEW Superstar.