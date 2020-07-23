WWE Rumor Roundup: Top female Superstar suffers wardrobe malfunction; Details on Former World Champion being thrashed backstage; Next Roman Reigns - 23 July 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring to you the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE.

On today's edition, we will take a look at some of the most interesting happenings in WWE. From popular RAW Superstar revealing how she had a major wardrobe malfunction live on TV, to the next Superstar who could become the face of WWE, we have a stacked edition for you.

We will also take a look at AJ Styles' heat with top veteran and released Superstar lashing out at WWE. So without further ado, let us jump right in:

#5 WWE Superstar Liv Morgan reveals she had a wardrobe malfunction on RAW

Thinking back to when I crashed lanas wedding...my outfit did NOT call for a bra. I taped down (ladies u know what I mean) and very last second I put on a bra. And thank GOODNESS cause my top BROKE 🥵🥴 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 21, 2020

Liv Morgan returned to WWE after a long hiatus when she interrupted the Lana and Lashley wedding segment on RAW. Liv Morgan revealed that she had an affair with Lana and was cheated by her.

While the angle itself went nowhere, Liv Morgan's career started to rise. However, the segment was not very smooth for the young Superstar. Morgan revealed on Twitter that she had a major wardrobe malfunction during the promo.

Thinking back to when I crashed lanas wedding...my outfit did NOT call for a bra. I taped down (ladies u know what I mean) and very last second I put on a bra. And thank GOODNESS cause my top BROKE

Liv Morgan handled the situation professionally and did a tremendous job of not making it an issue which hampered the segment.

Morgan has been absent from WWE for the past few weeks and her ongoing angle with former tag-team partner Ruby Riott has come to a standstill. However, this past week on RAW, Peyton Royce brought up her name which could mean she will be returning soon, and possibly join Ruby Riott again.