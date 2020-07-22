WWE veteran and current AEW employee, Arn Anderson recently talked about Drew McIntyre on his podcast - ARN. On being asked if Drew McIntyre could become the next top guy in WWE like Roman Reigns and John Cena, he answered that it is very much possible.

Arn Anderson went on to praise the WWE Champion and said that Drew McIntyre checks all the boxes to become the number one guy in the company. Anderson said that McIntyre has the look, athletic ability and has paid all his dues to become a major star in WWE.

He also stated that he hopes the company doesn't get antsy and shut Drew McIntyre's push by making knee jerk reactions like they usually do.

“Sure I do. Drew has it all. He looks the part. He has matured. He’s paid his dues. He’s been around the world to learn his craft. He came back to WWE with a very mature look and outlook. The only thing I hate about this entire run that he is having is we don’t have the fans to show him in the arena how they feel about it. I think he would be getting a very good reception. The fans know he paid his dues. I hope they stay the course with Drew and don’t get antsy and nervous and make one of those knee jerk reactions they usually do and shut his water off before he gets a chance to show what his value is.”

(H/t: Wrestlingnews)

Is Drew McIntyre the next top Superstar?

Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble this year and went on to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. The Scottish Pscopath emerged victorious in his match and won his first WWE Championship.

Drew McIntyre has been doing a tremendous job as the face of the company during the current times. Even though there is no live audience or live events, Drew McIntyre has not lost his nerve and continues to do his best.

With big names like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar absent from WWE right now, it is Superstars like Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman who are carrying the weight of the company as top Champions.