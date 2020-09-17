Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we take a look at the day's top stories. The company has confirmed one big return for SmackDown this week, but the backstage rumors have taken center stage in today's article.

We take a look at why Vince McMahon dropped the first names of two top Superstars and also an update on Mickie James. Before we get to all that, let us take a look at the headline-makers of the day:

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles confirms talks with AEW

AJ Styles has confirmed that he had the chance to join All Elite Wrestling before re-signing with WWE. The SmackDown star talked on his Twitch stream when he revealed that he held talks with AEW but never discussed money. He said:

“Yeah, there were talks. Look, it's a business. My contract in WWE was going to expire, and there were talks happening. The Bucks are my buddies. We never discussed money or anything, but there were talks about coming in. Again, it's all business.” [H/t WrestlingInc]

Matt Jackson, one half of the Young Bucks, confirmed on the Talk N' Shop podcast that he had pitched an exciting angle for AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson to debut at AEW as well.

He added that there were good talks with all three of the OC but that indirectly just helped AJ Styles get a better contract from WWE. He said:

"When we were originally going to do Dynamite, we were going to debut at Madison Square Garden. After the match, three of you, not just the two of you, the three of you were going to jump the guardrail, and we were going to have like a Bullet Club reunion. We were gonna throw up the too sweet and then the three of you were going to jump us and make us bloody and destroy us and then we were going to be off to the races. And it obviously didn't work out. I remember the first guy in this conversation we're talking about right now, he buzzed us, and he's like 'I just got too good of an offer, and I would have never got the offer without your guys offer, so I just wanted to say thank you."

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had also re-signed with WWE but were a part of the Superstars released by the company in the mass exodus earlier this year.