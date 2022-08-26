WWE Rumor Roundup - Triple H interested in re-signing 300+ pound superstar, Company contacts top AEW stars, Legal warning letter sent regarding contract tampering

Welcome to another stacked edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. The dirt sheets are working overtime these days as there is a lot of speculation coming from both ends of the wrestling spectrum.

There is serious backstage turmoil in Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling as the promotion grapples with several problems relating to talent management. Amidst all the chaos, it's being reported that Triple H's people have already reached out to multiple stars from the rival company.

AEW has also not been quiet regarding the matter, as a legal letter has already been sent to WWE's higher-ups. In addition to AEW wrestlers, Triple H and his team have reportedly shown interest in getting another highly-rated superstar back into the company.

On that note, let's delve deeper into today's top rumors:

#1. WWE reportedly contacted multiple AEW stars

Triple H has instantly altered the organization’s stance towards recruitment since taking charge of RAW and SmackDown. In recent weeks, the main roster has seen many familiar faces from NXT make statements on TV and get involved in compelling storylines.

In addition to the free agent market, WWE is also looking at the AEW roster regarding potential signings. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that company officials have gotten in touch with a few top AEW stars regarding crossing over to Triple H's side.

Here's what Dave Meltzer reported about WWE's apparent interest in AEW wrestlers:

"Apparently, there's been people going 'who's the person' and trying to make guesses who the person is that was tampered with. I don't know the details, but multiple people have been contacted from WWE. So that's where this comes from. It's not like it's one person. It's a few people."

WWE is taking a risk by interacting with contracted AEW talent, and an updated report revealed the aftermath of Triple H's recent moves.

#2. AEW's legal team sent a warning letter to Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Tony Khan stated that right before the AEW meeting took place Today, AEW's Chief Legal Officer, Megha Parekh, sent an email to WWE's Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon warning them "not to tamper" with his talent.



- PWInsider Tony Khan stated that right before the AEW meeting took place Today, AEW's Chief Legal Officer, Megha Parekh, sent an email to WWE's Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon warning them "not to tamper" with his talent.- PWInsider https://t.co/sTlHkqmHQT

Tony Khan has many stars on long-term deals and, by the looks of it, certainly does not appreciate anyone trying to tamper with their contracts. The AEW organized a backstage meeting before this week's Dynamite taping and addressed the recent reports of talent poaching.

As reported by PWInsider, Megha Parekh sent a legal letter to WWE's co-CEOs, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan.

Parekh, AEW's Chief Legal Officer and second in command after Tony Khan, wrote a stern warning about potential contract tampering, as noted by Mike Johnson below:

"Khan also stated that right before the meeting took place, AEW's Megha Parekh, the Chief Legal Officer for the company, who is effectively the #2 in the promotion's hierarchy, sent an email to WWE's Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon warning them "not to tamper" with his talent."

Triple H's aggressive methods in bolstering his locker room could lead to many current AEW stars jumping ship to WWE.

The main event wrestlers in AEW would ideally have some time left on their contracts but could consider working under Triple H when they become free agents in the near and distant future.

#3. Reported interest in getting Jonah back

It's been a season of returns as Triple H' has already gotten the likes of Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai back and freshened up the main roster landscape.

The Cerebral Assassin is clearly not done yet, as reports state he could re-sign another former NXT star in Jonah, fka Bronson Reed. The former NXT North American Champion was released in August 2021 and has since competed for IMPACT Wrestling and, most recently, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

Andrew Zarian reported on We're Live Pal that Jonah has many admirers in WWE, especially after his performance at the G1 Climax.

Despite being billed at around 330 lbs, Reed has drawn plaudits for being incredibly agile in the ring, as company officials are also allegedly impressed with his size.

Here's what Zarian revealed:

"I've heard one name over the last few weeks, and that's Jonah. Great G1 [Climax], I talked to a friend over there casually in Connecticut […]. He's a name. Bronson Reed got the s**t end of the stick with his positioning. He's very good; he has the size, he had this awesome entrance with the background." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

The 33-year-old Australian star has kept himself relevant since his release and could soon be rewarded with an opportunity to join Triple H's project.

