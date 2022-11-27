WWE Rumor Roundup - Unfortunate news on Randy Orton's in-ring future, WrestleMania 39 plan for Bray Wyatt, 'Several options' being discussed for Brock Lesnar

Welcome back to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we compile all the top bits of speculation in professional wrestling.

Randy Orton has not wrestled since May, and many of his ardent followers can't wait to see him back in action. We have a massive potential update on The Viper's status that may not go down well with the WWE Universe.

Elsewhere, we also have an interesting note regarding a WrestleMania 39 plan for the recently returned Bray Wyatt. The rumor roundup ends with more details regarding the discussions about Brock Lesnar's future.

#1. Randy Orton seemingly isn't returning to WWE anytime soon

Randy Orton's absence has undoubtedly hurt WWE, as only a handful of performers can match Orton's star power.

The Apex Predator had to step away from the ring nearly six months ago due to a back injury and was originally expected to miss the entire year. Fightful Select suggested that Orton recently underwent fusion surgery on his lower back, which is set to delay his return to the ring.

Some within WWE said they would be fortunate to have Randy Orton wrestle again, considering his lengthy career and the fact that he suffered a "significant" injury. The legendary star was initially confident about his comeback when he got hurt many months ago.

As things stand, the writing team allegedly has no creative plans for Orton, as WWE does not even have a timetable for his return. The veteran is contracted until 2024, and there is no surety that his deal will be frozen due to the injury setback.

Randy Orton was involved in a hot angle with Matt Riddle before he went on a hiatus, and the reported plan was for the tag team partners to feud with each other. A safe bet would be for Orton to have a program with Riddle once he is back, but we'll have to wait and see if that happens.

#2. Rumored plan for Bray Wyatt's entrance at WrestleMania 39

Bray Wyatt has become one of WWE's most prominent stars since his return to Extreme Rules 2022.

The former Universal Champion has begun a fascinating storyline with LA Knight on SmackDown as he gradually peels the layers of his new character. Wyatt is one of WWE's top talents, who will most likely get special treatment at WrestleMania.

Xero News noted that there are plans for the band Code Orange to perform Bray Wyatt's theme song, Shatter, at next year's WrestleMania. High-ranking officials leave no stone unturned in making WrestleMania a grand spectacle, and Wyatt could also have an entrance worth cherishing at the show.

"A source has been told that there are plans for Code Orange to perform Shatter at WrestleMania 39 for Bray Wyatt." (H/T Twitter)

While we don't know who he will face at WrestleMania Hollywood, Bray Wyatt has a lot of momentum behind him. He should ideally feature in one of the many marquee matches on the card.

#3. Possible update on Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania plans

A rumor recently emerged about WWE considering a match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar for the mega show in 2023. RingSideNews provided an update and suggested that the dream match was one of the many options being discussed for The Beast Incarnate.

However, the creative decision-making process works differently in Brock Lesnar's case, as the proposed ideas need his approval before they get to TV. It was noted that while WWE has multiple storylines for Lesnar, they are yet to be pitched to him.

As highlighted by RSN below, we shouldn't come to any conclusions until Brock Lesnar is informed about the possible matches he could have at WrestleMania.

"We were told that, "nothing has been pitched to Lesnar yet, so it's all speculation and rumor because until it's pitched to Lesnar, it's just a discussion about what to pitch to Lesnar."

