WWE Rumor Roundup: Unhappy Superstar wants to leave, John Cena makes admission about in-ring future - 20th October 2019

We are back again with another edition of our daily rumor roundup.

We have a lot to talk about today. An underutilized Superstar is reportedly quite unhappy behind the scenes and there were updates regarding what WWE plans to do with him.

A Superstar was taken off the roster listings on WWE.com, which hints towards another departure from the company.

WWE made another interesting signing in the form of a promising independent star. With Crown Jewel on the horizon, there were backstage murmurs regarding a section of the roster not wanting to work the much-hyped PPV.

We also have John Cena in today's roundup as the absent WWE Superstar opened up about his retirement. Finally, we got another reason as to why WWE seemingly nixed the Firefly Fun House segments.

#1 Luke Harper is not a happy man backstage

You've got to feel for Luke Harper. The former Intercontinental Champion wants out but the WWE just won't let him go.

Harper was recently brought back and paired up again with Erick Rowan during the angle with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. However, the Bludgeon Brothers split again when Rowan was sent to RAW while Harper was drafted to SmackDown after being a free agent.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions with Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz, Tom revealed the current status of Harper and stated that the Superstar is still unhappy with his position in the company.

It was revealed that WWE currently has no plans for Harper. The former Wyatt Family member is in a very difficult situation.

Colohue said the following:

“It seems very likely to me he is going back into creative hiatus, hopefully not for long. Hopefully, we’ll see him on Friday [on SmackDown] and they’ll have an actual plan for this. But, to my knowledge, at the moment there is no plan for Luke Harper. He was pulled in late just as a way to pop that story, make it very concise, and wrap it up in a neat little bow.”

“He is not happy. That’s not changed. He has been put in a very difficult position in that they don’t use him but won’t let him leave, and so we’re going to get moments where he tries to force their hand, which is something that has happened recently on Twitter, for example. He wants to move on. He wants to be used.”

