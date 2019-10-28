WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon has no problem with former World Champion joining another company, Superstar's in-ring career could be over - 27th October 2019

Vince McMahon/ SmackDown roster

Today's edition of our daily rumor roundup leans more towards concrete stories than mere speculation, and it's because the rumor mills have just not churned enough juice.

We still have a lot of good stories on the plate.

A popular yet underutilized former WWE Superstar is back in the news after he signed with a promotion that has a close affiliation with WWE. Now, a current RAW Superstar has requested the company to get him back.

We have the latest on the possible WWE return of CM Punk and Vince McMahon's backstage reaction regarding the same.

A legendary tag team Superstar could be planting the seeds of a popular gimmick's return to WWE TV. Elsewhere, Xavier Woods' in-ring future was discussed and the situation doesn't look promising.

An off-script promo from the most recent episode of RAW was also revealed. Chad Gable, who has been rechristened as Shorty G, spoke about his backstage interactions with Vince McMahon.

Have you been wondering where Alexa Bliss is? If yes, then you'd certainly want to read the update on her current status.

That's the gist of what to expect today. As always, we go deeper into each of the stories mentioned above.

#1 Vince McMahon wouldn't mind if CM Punk signs with another company

It's that time of the year again when the rumors of CM Punk's WWE return intensify. The former WWE Superstar has added fuel to fire by confirming his involvement with Fox for a role on the FS1 show WWE Backstage.

However, the latest update states that Punk hasn't gotten a call from the officials at Fox since he had the tryout. It was also reported that Fox may have found another candidate to fill the position that Punk auditioned for.

Punk has stated that he is willing to do business with WWE, but he has his set demands.

WrestlingNews.co also revealed Vince McMahon's reaction to the rumors of CM Punk's return to the company.

The report states that the WWE boss is no-selling all the speculation going around. It was, however, added that while McMahon is receptive to the idea of Punk coming back to WWE, he would also have no problem if the Straight Edge Superstar inks a deal with another company. This could also include AEW, who have always shown interest in getting Punk on board.

Punk did admit that he got an offer from AEW, however, the nature of the proposal put him off and he didn't wish to follow up on it. It's also being said that while Tony Khan is a big fan of Punk, talents and officials backstage in AEW don't wish to see him in the company based on his comments about All Elite Wrestling.

But we're talking about CM Punk here. Vince McMahon wouldn't mind if Punk gets snapped up by a rival company, but could it be AEW?

