Sportskeeda Wrestling is back again with another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's lineup includes backstage reports in regards to The New Day's reunion. There's also a major update on Vince McMahon's interest in signing independent wrestlers.

Check out some of the biggest rumors from the world of professional wrestling over the past 24 hours, below:

#3. TJ Wilson is still working for WWE, contrary to latest reports of his exit

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently reported that TJ Wilson was no longer with WWE. After following up, it was found that he was still "technically" with the company.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is now reporting that Wilson is still with the company, despite earlier reports stating otherwise:

"Within the company, there was word that he was quitting weeks ago but we were told that was miscommunication, he would be back and he’s on good terms with WWE. He’s taking time off to help heal up his neck. If you recall, his neck issues were such (basically the same injury as the late Christopher Reeve) that he was very lucky to be alive and it’s an absolute miracle he’s not confined to a wheelchair. The fact he’s able to function well doesn’t change that his neck is in terrible shape and can flare up," Meltzer wrote. [H/T F4WOnline]

TJ Wilson suffered a career-ending injury in 2015, in a dark match against Samoa Joe on RAW. He was hired as a full-time producer in 2017. Wilson is one of the most beloved backstage figures in the company and the current crop of superstars have had nothing but praise for him.

#2 Major update on WWE's interest in signing independent wrestlers

In the recent past, reports came out stating that WWE wasn't actively looking to hire independent wrestlers. Those reports don't seem to be entirely true, as per the latest update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WON is now reporting that Vince McMahon may not have completely given up on signing independent talent to contracts. He still intends to hire wrestlers from the independent scene, especially ones who are young.

As fans may have noticed in the past, McMahon is actively hiring college athletes to NIL deals. He recently hired 15 talents, of which the most notable is AJ Ferrari, a former NCAA national champion.

Meanwhile, WWE has signed a bunch of big names from the independent scene over the years. Several of these names are currently doing well for themselves in the company, most notably Riddle, Gigi Dolin, and Austin Theory.

#3 Vince McMahon insisted on the reunion of The New Day

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Full story on Fightful Select for subscribers



patreon.com/posts/62439775 Fightful has learned the reasoning behind Vince McMahon splitting and reuniting New Day, as well as an interesting decree he made regarding the teamFull story on Fightful Select for subscribers Fightful has learned the reasoning behind Vince McMahon splitting and reuniting New Day, as well as an interesting decree he made regarding the teamFull story on Fightful Select for subscriberspatreon.com/posts/62439775 https://t.co/wM3vryZX2y

Fightful is reporting that Vince McMahon himself insisted on The New Day's reunion on SmackDown.

During the 2020 Draft, The New Day was split up in a decision that didn't sit well with many. While Big E was drafted to SmackDown, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were moved to RAW.

Big E won the WWE title by cashing in his Money In The Bank contract on Bobby Lashley last year. Woods and Kingston celebrated with Big E following his win that night. He lost the belt to Brock Lesnar in a Fatal Five-Way match at Day 1.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sources told Fightful that after Big E's title loss, Vince McMahon insisted on reuniting The New Day. McMahon reportedly "missed the magic they created together."

A former Women's Champion shared her honest opinion about Alexa Bliss and Lilly here

Edited by Arjun