WWE Rumor: WWE planning to allow Charlotte Flair to break her father's long-standing WWE record?

Phillipa Marie // 22 May 2019, 01:05 IST

Will Charlotte be able to break her father's record?

What's the story?

Charlotte Flair became the most decorated women's wrestler in WWE at Money in the Bank this past weekend when she became a nine-time Women's Champion, but it appears that WWE could be preparing Flair for more title reigns in the future.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair has been one of the biggest women's wrestlers in WWE ever since she was promoted to the main roster back in 2015. The former NXT Women's Champion has since been able to amass more Championship reigns than any other woman in WWE history.

Flair has been in her father's shadow ever since she debuted in WWE and many believe that at some point she will be able to wipe out her father's record but until now it wasn't believable since the record is 16 reigns.

The heart of the matter

Charlotte Flair is now a nine-time Women's Champion, but she lost her title at Money in the Bank to Bayley when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and became SmackDown Women's Champion.

Flair now holds the shortest Women's Championship reign with The Blue Brand's title but she will also step into a feud with Bayley that could lead to her 10th Championship. According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, WWE is hoping to push Charlotte to the point where she is able to break her father's long-standing record.

What's next?

Charlotte is expected to continue her feud with Bayley on SmackDown Live in the coming weeks and SummerSlam could see her walk out as a ten-time Champion if the company plans on her breaking the record any time soon.

