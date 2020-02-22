WWE Rumors - 12 planned matches for WrestleMania 36 revealed as per backstage listing

The Fiend and The Undertaker.

WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 5th at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL and even though we have two PPVs to go before the Show of Shows, WWE has already chalked out the possible matches that will feature on the final card.

Dave Meltzer provided all the latest updates regarding the 'Mania card in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship is locked in for the PPV.

Meltzer also confirmed that The Undertaker vs. AJ Styes and John Cena vs. Elias are in the works for WrestleMania 36.

Styles taking on Undertaker is a sensible match on paper as The Phenomenal One can get a solid match out of the Deadman.

When it comes to Cena and Elias, Meltzer didn't see any proper reasoning behind booking the match as they are both babyfaces. He speculated that the match between Cena and Elias can end with a few heels interfering and the faces can take them out to get a pop from the fans.

Meltzer also reported that the current plan is to have six different women's matches at the show. Bayley is expected to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Naomi. The show may also feature a Women's Battle Royal and Women's Tag Team titles match.

The annual men's Battle Royal should ideally also make the card.

There is uncertainty regarding the WrestleMania matches of Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan. While Rollins is moving towards a blow-off singles or tag team match against Kevin Owens, there is currently no direction for Bryan.

Meltzer also noted that Sheamus is line to get a big push as well.

It was also revealed that while the suspension did prove to be a roadblock, Andrade is still likely to defend the United States title against Humberto Carrillo at the show.

Three massive Superstars are also not going to wrestle at the show.

This is how the rumored WrestleMania 36 card looks thus far:

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Universal Championship) Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (NXT Women's Championship) Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (RAW Women's Championship) Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship) Bayley vs. Naomi (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship) Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo (WWE United States Championship) Edge vs. Randy Orton John Cena vs. Elias The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles Women's Tag Team Championship match Women's Battle Royal Men's Battle Royal