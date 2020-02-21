WWE Rumors - Backstage news on the WrestleMania 36 lineup revealed

Goldberg and Triple H.

WWE usually goes all out with their WrestleMania card, with a few matches reserved to have big-name legends from the past.

This year's card will feature three special-attraction matches. The Undertaker, John Cena and Edge are all set to wrestle at the show but many fans have raised questions about the in-ring statuses of Triple H, Goldberg and Ronda Rousey.

Dave Meltzer provided updates on the aforementioned Superstars in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As per Meltzer, the current WrestleMania 36 line-up that has been listed backstage doesn't have Goldberg, Triple H and Ronda Rousey on it, which means that they will not be wrestling at this year's show.

Meltzer noted the following:

Another note is that as of the most recent lineup, HHH is not scheduled to wrestle on the show, nor is Bill Goldberg or Ronda Rousey.

It was added, however, that plans can always change as we edge closer to the show.

When it comes to Goldberg, Vince McMahon could change his mind about having The Fiend vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania in favour of a Spear vs. Spear showdown against Goldberg and The Big Dog.

As far as Triple H is concerned, the NXT head will not have a match at this year's edition of the Show of Shows, possibly due to his commitments towards NXT.

Ronda Rousey, as reported earlier by Sportskeeda's very own Tom Colohue, is currently negotiating a fresh deal with the company that would let her work fewer dates than before.

While she is expected to return to the company, we don't think it will happen before WrestleMania as Becky Lynch is already locked in a feud with Shayna Baszler. Rousey may have an influencing role on the storyline but as of this writing, her in-ring hiatus will continue.

WWE still has Elimination Chamber and Super ShowDown to go before WrestleMania comes by, however, the card for the Grandest Spectacle of Them All is still shaping up to be a must-watch affair even without the likes of HHH, Goldberg and Rousey being featured.