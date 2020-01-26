×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: 2-time champion to wrestle in WWE after 10 years? (possible spoilers)

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
Published 26 Jan 2020, 22:24 IST
26 Jan 2020, 22:24 IST

Could Victoria be a surprise entrant in the women
Could Victoria be a surprise entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match?

We're just hours away from the 2020 Royal Rumble and we may now know a number of entrants in the women's Royal Rumble. DO NOT read on if you don't want SPOILERS.

Reddit user Cutemerock is currently in Houston and staying in a hotel across the street from Minute Maid Park where the Royal Rumble is taking place. Cutemerock said that he saw a number of names flashing from his hotel room and these include former 2-time Women's Champion Victoria as well as Beth Phoenix and a number of NXT stars. If Victoria does return, this will be her first match in WWE in over 10 years. Here last WWE appearance was at the 2019 Hall of Fame.

Cutemerock is also the Reddit user who posted a photo that seemed to suggest that MVP could be returning at the Royal Rumble. You can check out that photo below:

Photo Courtesy: Reddit
Photo Courtesy: Reddit

Here is a full list of Superstars who Cutemerock said could be a part of the women's Royal Rumble match:

Dakota Kai

Kelly Kelly

Bianca Belair

Toni Storm

Advertisement

Tegan Nox

Beth Phoenix

Victoria

Chelsea Green

Enter caption
Enter caption

ALSO READ: 5 Last-minute WWE Royal Rumble rumors- Undertaker spotted in Houston, former champion backstage?


Modified 26 Jan 2020, 22:57 IST
WWE Royal Rumble 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us