WWE Rumors: 205 Live cancelled on SmackDown on FOX's debut show

205 Live moved to Friday nights along with SmackDown, but it seems like the first 205 Live show on SmackDown will not air this week

WWE's 205 Live, which showcases the best of the promotion's Cruiserweight Superstars, has put on fantastic wresting over the last few years. The show has given us a few main rosters Superstars like Ali, Cedric Alexander, and Buddy Murphy, who have all done well recently.

But the future of the brand is up in the air, despite RAW, SmackDown, and NXT all having clear futures.

SmackDown is now on FOX, while RAW and NXT are both on USA Network.

205 Live cancelled for the week

Ahead of SmackDown's debut on FOX, we learnt that this week's 205 Live has been cancelled, despite WWE advertising a few big matches. The show is usually held after SmackDown Live each week, but the WWE Universe will not get a live show after SmackDown, instead an old 205 Live show will be broadcast.

According to John Pollock of Post Wrestling, WWE will show a repeat of 205 Live instead of a new one, and the decision to not have a brand new show of 205 Live was a late one made by WWE.

I’ve been told by multiple people that a call was made to air a repeat of 205 Live tonight instead of taping a new show after Smackdown in Los Angeles.



They had previously announced two matches for 205 Live and it was described to me as a “late call”. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) October 4, 2019

Update from earlier - the repeat episode of 205 Live is listed for 9 pm ET and a repeat of NXT is listed at 10 pm - in place of a new edition of 205 Live. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) October 4, 2019

Two matches were announced for 205 Live this week - Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick, and Tony Nese vs. Humberto Carrillo.

Future of 205 Live

Triple H, while speaking in an interview with Newsweek last month, revealed that 205 Live could move under the NXT banner: "You'll start to see 205 begin to [sit under the NXT umbrella]. I think it always existed as an island unto itself, a little bit, and it's become lost in this limbo. You'll begin to see it move more towards the NXT banner and the talent there. We have a lot of talent."