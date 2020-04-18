WWE Rumors - 22-year veteran Superstar becomes the latest talent to be released

The cuts continue and this time, it's a respected wrestler who is on his way out.

More releases are expected to happen in the hours to follow.

There have been conflicting reports regarding the status of Kassius Ohno in the past few days but Dave Meltzer now reports that the 40-year-old wrestler was part of the recent WWE layoffs.

Wrestling Observer's report goes on to state that it's not sure whether Ohno has been released or furloughed but the belief is that he has been let go from the company.

While Ohno has not confirmed his departure from the company, his Twitter name has been changed to WWE Alumni, which is a big indicator of the end of his latest WWE stint.

Kassius Ohno's WWE career

Ohno is a 22-year veteran of the business as he began wrestling in the year 1998. Considered to be one of the most seasoned indie performers out there, Ohno was first signed by the WWE in 2011 and he reported to Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), WWE's former developmental system.

Ohno was once tipped to be one of the members of the Shield when he wrestled in NXT, however, WWE ended up with the trio of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

Ohno would be released from WWE in 2013, after which, he wrestled in the independent circuit until his return in 2017. Popularly known as Chris Hero, the experienced star most recently joined NXT UK, where he worked as a talent and producer.

Ohno is a well-traveled performer who should ideally get a lot of offers to either wrestler or take up a backstage role in any of the promotions in business.

The former Ring of Honor wrestler is not the only NXT Superstar who has been cut by WWE.

As we had reported earlier, WWE has released at least 10 other NXT talents and more releases are expected to happen 'quietly' in the coming few hours.

This comes after WWE released 17 main roster talents and various other backstage employees as a cost-cutting measure to deal with the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.