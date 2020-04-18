WWE Rumor Roundup - More releases revealed, Lana's future after Rusev's departure, Samoa Joe's status - 17th April 2020

WWE has also instructed everyone to not mention a popular Superstar's name on TV.

The locker room is said to be furious after the releases.

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

​ Rusev, Lana and Samoa Joe.

We're back with another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

The biggest story of the week, unfortunately, has been WWE's massive cuts that have resulted in the release of various Superstars and the furloughs of many backstage employees.

WWE is not done yet, however, as many more talents were quietly released from the company.

Rusev was inarguably the biggest name to have been let go and there are questions with regards to Lana's status in the company. We also know how the locker room has reacted to the releases and as expected, it has not been positive.

WWE has also instructed everyone to not mention a popular Superstar's name on TV. There was also an update on Samoa Joe's status in the company.

We've got a lot to get into in today's lineup, so without further ado, here is Sportskeeda's latest WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5 More releases revealed

WWE released 17 in-ring talents from the main roster during the first wave of cuts.

The company has yet to officially confirm any releases that have happened from NXT but a handful of Superstars from the Black and Gold brand have announced their departures on social media. Additionally, credible sources have also confirmed a few releases.

PWInsider has confirmed the releases of Taynara Conti, Cezar Bononi, Tino Sabbatelli and Mars Wang.

Advertisement

In addition to the aforementioned names, Dan Matha (Dorian Mak), Alyssa Marino, Aleksandar Jaksic, Nick Comoroto (Nick Ogarelli), MJ Jenkins, and Deonna Purrazzo have also been released in the past few days.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reported that Conti had previously shown signs of leaving and she was added to the list based on that.

The suggestion from #wwe sources is that Conti had shown that she wanted to leave the company previously and that put her on the list now.



There are supposedly more names being quietly released today. #WWEReleases — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) April 17, 2020

Tino Sabbatelli has been with the company since 2014, however, various injuries derailed the former NFL player's WWE career.

Deonna Purrazzo is another exciting prospect to have been released. She most recently had a few matches on the main roster but was also one of the talents who was considering to quit before the company gave her the pink slip

The people closest to me know this is something I’ve been struggling with wanting for the better part of the last year.



Happy to say I gave this journey my best and MORE excited for the future! ❤️ — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) April 15, 2020

The rumor mills suggest that WWE will 'quietly' release more NXT Superstars throughout the day.

Here are the ten Superstars from NXT who have reportedly been released thus far:

Cezar Bonn Taynara Conti Deonna Purrazzo Tino Sabbatelli Mars Wang Dan Matha (Dorian Mak) Alyssa Marino Aleksandar Jaksic Nick Comoroto (Nick Ogarelli) MJ Jenkins

1 / 5 NEXT