WWE Rumors - Release list already prepared, Vince McMahon to decide if more departures will happen

Is this the end or will Vince McMahon call for another batch of releases?

The final call will be taken by the WWE boss after assessing the results of the first round of releases.

WWE officially released 16 in-ring talents from RAW and SmackDown in addition to various other backstage personnel, including producers writers and other staff members who were either furloughed or let go.

Are there more releases coming soon? That has been the burning question being discussed amongst the fans.

Tom Colohue provided the answer on the new episode of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz.

No more releases for now

Tom revealed that it's the end of the releases for now and it could also be the end of it for the foreseeable future.

Tom reported that the company had already prepared the list of Superstars that were supposed to be released well before they informed the talents and employees about the cuts.

The officials will now reportedly get together, do the math and see the results of the recent cost-cutting drive. They will pass on the reports to the decision-makers in the WWE, specifically Vince McMahon.

The final decision will come down to the WWE boss. If he feels that they have saved enough money with the recent cuts, more releases will not happen.

However, if Vince McMahon decides that the cuts weren't enough, the fans should expect another batch of releases to happen soon.

Tom revealed the following:

It's the end for right now and it could be the end completely but what's going to happen now after they've done their initial batch of releases that they had planned ahead for and they knew what they were going to do. They had the list well before they actually told the people that the releases were coming. Now they will sit down and do the math and they will work out exactly how much that released based on this and they will look at that and say to themselves, 'Is that enough?' They will pass it to the decision-makers, they will pass it to Vince McMahon because now there is no Wilson and Barrios. It's just Vince making these decisions. They will pass it to him and say, 'Is this enough money cut?'

He will then make a decision as to whether or not it is, if it isn't, more people are going to be released.

As we had reported earlier, the locker room is furious by the releases and another round will add to the unsettling backstage mood.

