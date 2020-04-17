WWE Rumors - Furious locker room reaction to mass release revealed

The backstage reaction to WWE's mass release has expectedly not been great.

The mood behind the scenes has been severely affected by WWE's decision.

Kurt Angle, Rusev, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

The entire wrestling fraternity is still coming to grips with WWE's mass release and it's a story that will be talked about for years to come.

The aftermath of WWE's decision to layoff many talents and backstage employees has predictably not been well-received by the fans.

Locker room furious with mass release

Unsurprisingly enough, the locker room is also not too pleased with how the whole situation has panned out. Kurt Angle, Rusev, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson were some of the surprising names from the full list of talents that were released.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about the recent talent cuts on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom revealed the reactions of the locker room and as expected, they are furious.

The talents and backstage personnel are massively disappointed and angry with the unanticipated cuts.

Tom shared the following on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

The second that everyone was informed the cuts were going to be happening I started getting messages basically saying, ‘This is not on, this is wrong.’ The locker room is furious and it goes from top to bottom. Nobody in any way is accepting of this.

There is massive disappointment, massive anger and there is still an underlying worry anyone could be next.

The backstage reactions shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone as that's expected in a grim situation that we're all currently experiencing.

The WWE had informed the talents about the upcoming cuts on Wednesday and they wasted no time in announcing the releases and furloughs.

WWE also sent out a video message to the employees before the announcements were made in which Vince McMahon addressed all the employees in the company.

The talent cuts have been unprecedented as the company has never released so many talents and personnel in a single go, but the existing circumstances caused by the pandemic have forced WWE to take a few unfavorable decisions.

The after-effects of the mass exodus will be felt for a considerable amount of time and we can only hope that things get back to normal at the earliest.