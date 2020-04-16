WWE News Roundup - 16 RAW and SmackDown Superstars released, 7-Time world champion was warned against wrestling John Cena -16th April 2020

Which WWE legend was warned against working with John Cena?

Rusev was one of the 16 main roster stars released by WWE.

This week's edition of the WWE News Round-up is a packed one because of everything that took place yesterday. Yes, I'm talking about the releases of Superstars, producers and other personnel made by WWE as part of their cost-cutting measures.

While the releases dominate this edition of the round-up, we also take a look at a number of other significant news pieces from the week. Christian gave his thoughts on if he will return to the ring. We also had Big Show revealing about how he'd been warned against working with John Cena early on in Cena's career.

We have all this and a lot more in this week's Round-Up. Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

16 RAW and SmackDown stars released

With the global financial turmoil brought about by the COVID-19, WWE decided on some drastic cost-cutting measures which led to a number of Superstars being released. The biggest names released include Rusev, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins and Heath Slater.

A number of NXT Superstars were also let go including Lio Rush and Deona Purrazzo.

According to Dave Meltzer, AEW could be interested in signing a few names released by WWE. There is also the possibility that WWE could re-hire a number of the released Superstars when things go back to normal, whenever that is.

Reports also suggest that released Superstars from the main roster could have a 90-day non-compete clause while released Superstars from NXT could have a 30-day non-compete clause.

Full list of released RAW and SmackDown Superstars: Rusev, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Heath Slater, Rowan, Eric Young, Drake Maverick, EC3, No Way Jose, Mike and Maria Kanellis, Sarah Logan, Primo and Epico.

