Samoa Joe has been out of action for months now. Joe had been given a 30-day Suspension on February 24th due to Wellness Policy Violation. However, the Samoan Submission Machine has been out of action due to a concussion he sustained in a freak accident while shooting for an advertisement.

Samoa Joe had missed out most of 2019 due to a hand injury and had made his appearances on RAW as a commentator. He had also been part of the panel at WWE Backstage.

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Samoa Joe is nowhere near a return and will likely be out of action due to the concussion he had suffered.

Samoa Joe is still not cleared from his latest concussion

The former US Champion was last seen as Kevin Owen's partner on RAW in his war against Seth Rollins and his crew. With Owens managing to defeat The Monday Night Messiah at WrestleMania 36, that feud looks to be over.

However, it is quite possible that WWE book the 40-year-old to return and continue his program with Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, however, there is no word yet on when Samoa Joe may return to the company.

The fact that Samoa Joe is still not cleared and won't be used in the coming time is certainly unfortunate but the health of the Superstars has to be WWE's top-most priority.

What could be next for Samoa Joe?

Samoa Joe is one of the most experienced veterans in WWE today, and it is unfortunate that he had to miss WrestleMania this year as well.

With the multiple releases taking place in WWE, the company needs Joe back more than ever as more focus will be put on the Superstar who were not released by the company.

