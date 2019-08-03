WWE Rumors: 3 Major Championship matches unfortunately won't take place at SummerSlam

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 1.30K // 03 Aug 2019, 12:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SummerSlam

What's the story?

SummerSlam is right around the corner and will be taking place next Sunday. The card for the biggest party of the summer looks stacked with major Championship matches like Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton (WWE Championship), Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins (Universal Championship) and AJ Styles vs Ricochet (US Championship) already set for the show.

However, there seems to be some bad news regarding the Championship matches at SummerSlam as well. Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the Intercontinental championship and both the Raw and SmackDown tag team titles aren’t currently listed for the show.

In case you didn't know...

SummerSlam is considered the second biggest PPV of the year after WrestleMania. So, it comes as a major surprise that WWE has decided to opt against having these three important Championships defended at the show.

Shinsuke Nakamura currently holds the Intercontinental Championship which he won by defeating Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. The RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships are being held by OC and The New Day respectively.

The heart of the matter

While WWE has always treated the Tag Team division as a secondary act, it is rather surprising that even the IC Championship has failed to make its way onto the SummerSlam Card.

Nakamura is one of the most underused talents on the roster, and while many fans thought that winning the IC Championship will lead to a new era for The Artist, it looks like WWE have no major plans for the Japanese sensation.

The Tag Team divisions have been hot on both brands for quite some time and it will certainly be a setback for the whole division if both titles are kept away at SummerSlam.

What's next?

SummerSlam will take place on August 11, 2019, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Also Read: Backstage update on the future of the brand split and possibility of another draft before SmackDown moves to FOX