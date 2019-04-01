WWE Rumors: 4 massive title changes at WrestleMania 35? (possible spoilers)

WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

WrestleMania is around the corner and if the latest odds are to be believed, we could be seeing at least 4 title changes.

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania 35 will be the first WrestleMania to have women headlining the show as Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch face off to see who's the top woman in WWE.

The heart of the matter

The latest odds for WrestleMania is out thanks to 5Dimes and thanks to them, we have a better idea of which way the results could go at the show of shows. We could see up to 4 title changes at WrestleMania according to the odds although some more matches will be added to the card:

Brock Lesnar +120 vs. Seth Rollins -160 (WWE Universal Title)

Becky Lynch -350 vs. Ronda Rousey +400 vs. Charlotte Flair +1,275 (WWE Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat)

Buddy Murphy -350 vs. Tony Nese +250 (WWE Cruiserweight Title)

HHH -310 vs. Batista +230 (No Holds Barred Match)

Kurt Angle -260 vs. Baron Corbin +180 (Kurt Angle’s Last Match)

Shane McMahon +280 vs. The Miz -400 (Falls Count Anywhere)

AJ Styles +130 vs. Randy Orton -170

Braun Strowman +110 (6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal)

Samoa Joe -260 vs. Rey Mysterio +180 (WWE United States Title)

Bobby Lashley +320 vs. Finn Balor -460 (WWE Intercontinental Title)

Drew McIntyre +225 vs. Roman Reigns -305

Bayley and Sasha -320 vs. The IIconics +500 vs. Nia Jax and Tamina +850 vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya +850 (WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way)

Daniel Bryan +250 vs. Kofi Kingston -350 (WWE Championship Match)

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 is now less than a week away. However, the card is still not fully complete and some more matches will be added this week on RAW and SmackDown.

