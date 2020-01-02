WWE Rumors: 4-time World Champion set to make return by the end of January

WWE Championship

Former WWE Champion Sheamus has been out of action since the week after WrestleMania 35 due to concussion he suffered while competing on SmackDown. While the Celtic Warrior has been facing a lot of injury issues over the years, he had been paired with Cesaro and continued to wrestle.

Though Sheamus has been cleared for an in-ring return, he has not yet stepped inside the ring even though his vignettes have started airing on SmackDown. As per Wrestling Inc, the former Tag Team Champion will make his much-anticipated in-ring return by the end of the month.

Sheamus’ actual wrestling return should occur before the end of the month, per Wrestling Inc

While his former tag-team partner Cesaro is also a member of the SmackDown roster, it is clear that Sheamus will be making a return as a singles competitor as Cesaro is part of a faction along with Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn.

Sheamus had been confined to the tag team division prior to suffering an injury and had managed to capture the tag team titles on multiple occasions along with Cesaro. Their tag team called The Bar has not been broken up on-screen even though the two have stated that the team is now over.

It will be interesting to see where Sheamus will be placed on the card, as the former WWE Champion has experience in the main-event picture as well as the mid-card. With the Universal Championship picture involving Bray Wyatt, Daniel Bryan and The Miz as of now, it is unlikely that Sheamus will be entering the top card.

It is also not clear if he will be returning as a heel or face, even though his recent promos certainly remind the fans of the heel version of Sheamus from his early days in WWE.

