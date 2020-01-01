WWE Rumor Roundup: Management unhappy with major plans being leaked, Current Champion engaged to RAW Superstar, Unfortunate news for Reigns - 1st January 2020

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 01, 2020

Jan 01, 2020 IST SHARE

Roman Reigns

The year may have changed, but the excitement from the stories of the wrestling world have not, so welcome to today's edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest stories from the day.

Today we will talk about a former World Champion getting hurt in a rather bizarre accident, and some unfortunate updates for Roman Reigns among other things.

We will also talk about WWE's reaction to a major storyline involving former 13-time World Champion Randy Orton being leaked. So without further ado, let us jump into the biggest stories from today:

#5 WWE unhappy with Randy Orton storyline being leaked

It was rumored that Randy Orton had suffered an injury at a WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania Sunday night. However, it was later revealed by outlets that the injury was, in fact, a work and merely part of a storyline.

While WWE wanted the fans to believe that Orton had suffered a legitimate knee injury, the word got out that it was planned. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue has reported that WWE is very upset with the leak.

I'm hearing that a lot of people in WWE management are furious that Dave Meltzer leaked backstage information about this week's Randy Orton storyline.

One person told me that they believe that creative find it much harder to write when everyone already knows the ending.

I'm hearing that a lot of people in #WWE management are furious that Dave Meltzer leaked backstage information about this week's Randy Orton storyline.



One person told me that they believe that creative find it much harder to write when everyone already knows the ending. #Raw — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) December 31, 2019

Advertisement

While having a match against AJ Styles at the live event, the former WWE Champion appeared to be seriously injured and the referee had to stop the match mid-way, throwing up the 'X' sign.

While WWE may be upset, there are no plans to change or scrap the storyline and the feud between AJ Styles and Randy Orton will likely continue.

Also Read: Former WWE Superstar is willing to return and reunite his tag-team with SmackDown Superstar

1 / 4 NEXT