WWE Rumors - 5-Time World Champion has no interest in wrestling again

If there is one in-ring return that the fans desire to see the most, it would have to be CM Punk's long-awaited comeback to the squared circle.

The 5-time WWE Champion was a guest on Swings & Mrs. With Cody and Jennifer Decker and he revealed the opponents that could potentially get him out of retirement.

Punk said that he would consider wrestling again if he could face either Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Daniel Bryan or Will Osprey, and of course, it may only happen for the right amount of money. The speculation of his in-ring return gathered steam again on the back of his fresh statement and the story was addressed by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom Colohue revealed that CM Punk still has no interest in wrestling again. Tom makes it a point to ask his sources in the WWE about Punk's status every time a new rumor begins doing the rounds. And in every instance, Tom is told that Punk has no intention to get back to wrestling. it's a narrative that may not change anytime soon.

The Cult of Personality doesn't even want to wrestle for any other promotion. He just wants to talk and he is enjoying his new role as an analyst on WWE Backstage. At the moment, Punk is just having fun by stoking a fire with his comments.

Tom revealed:

For years now, anytime we've seen a report come out, CM Punk's doing this, CM Punk's doing that, I've asked the question and I've always got the same response. CM Punk has no interest in wrestling. He doesn't want to go back to wrestling. He doesn't want to wrestle for any particular company, he just does not want to wrestle. He wants to talk, which he's doing right now. He seems to have moved in from MMA, but he may be returning to that at some point. I do feel he is really enjoying stoking this fire.

Let's just believe in the 'never say never' adage and move on, for now.