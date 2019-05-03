WWE Rumors: 5-time WWE Champion returning to SmackDown after suffering neck problems

SmackDown Live is about to get a major reinforcement!

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan has not been seen on WWE TV ever since he dropped the WWE Championship to Kofi Kingston in an exhilarating WrestleMania 35 match.

The details of his short break and a potential return date have finally been revealed by Brad Shepard.

In case you didn't know...

After being the lovable babyface in the latter half of his WWE run, Bryan turned heel and embarked on an impressive run as the New Daniel Bryan. He won the WWE Championship in November 2018 from AJ Styles and garnered tremendous heat on a weekly basis.

While WWE initially planned on giving Bryan a lengthy reign with the title, Kofi Kingston sudden yet organic rise forced the creative to put the strap on the New Day Member at 'Mania 35.

The match at the Show of Shows was incredibly well-worked, as both men told one of the best stories in recent memory. However, while Kingston had a night to cherish, Bryan came out of the bout injured, that has kept him away from the scheme of things until now.

The heart of the matter

Brad Shepard stated via a tweet that Bryan was forced to take some time off due to neck and back issues. He added that the former WWE Champion is cleared to wrestle and will be back on TV in a week or two. Here is the tweet below:

In an update on Daniel Bryan, a source in #WWE told me he was cleared this morning after neck and back problems (which is why he had time off), and he should be back in a week or two. #SDLive — Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) May 2, 2019

Isn't that a relief! Daniel Bryan's return is exactly what WWE needs at a time when the company deals with a massive drop in ratings - the worst it has been in a long time.

What's next?

With Kevin Owens and Kofi Kingston currently embroiled in a WWE title feud, where does Bryan fit in the equation? Will WWE save his return for MITB or after the upcoming PPV on May 19th?

How should WWE use him upon his comeback? There are many questions that need to be addressed with caution. Nonetheless, Bryan is cleared to return and that's a big reason to rejoice.