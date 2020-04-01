WWE Rumors - 6-time Champion is a 'company favorite', could win title match at WrestleMania

The popular Superstar could be in line for another push.

Would this be the right booking decision from the WWE?

The babyfaces could have a night to remember at WrestleMania 36.

After weeks of unplanned changes, WWE may have finally settled with the final WrestleMania card, which, as of this writing, has 16 matches.

One of the title matches at the event will see The Kabuki Warriors defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against the team of Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross.

On the brand new edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that there is a good chance that the WWE may take the titles off Asuka and Kairi Sane.

WWE hasn't done much with Bliss and Cross lately and the team could be given another push with their second reign with the Championship.

Meltzer also added that Bliss is a 'company favorite', which increases her chances of walking out of WrestleMania with the belt.

It was also noted that WrestleMania may have many 'babyface' wins and this match could also fall in that category.

Meltzer revealed the following:

The fact that it's WrestleMania and it's going to be a lot of babyfaces winning and I would think that would favour Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, plus they haven't done a lot with them of late and Alexa Bliss is a company favourite.

The Kabuki Warriors were originally planned to defend the titles in a three-way match that would have also featured Beth Phoenix and Natalya. However, the decision was made to change the match amidst the coronavirus crisis and WWE then began building up Alexa Bliss and Cross as the #1 contenders.

As noted earlier, Asuka has been doing all the promotional work in the absence of Kairi Sane, who has not been seen on TV for a few weeks.

The Japanese duo won the championship from Cross and Bliss at Hell in Cell in October last year. Their solid title reign, however, could end at the hands of the Superstars they won it from, which sounds about right.