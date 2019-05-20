WWE Rumors: 6-Time World Champion to make a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank 2019.

What's the story?

Money in the Bank is almost here and the excitement is palpable. Not as much as the WWE would have expected but it could have been worse.

We had just reported about an injured WWE Superstar being spotted backstage for a possible return to TV, and now, another legend's name has begun doing the rounds for a potential appearance.

According to PWInsider, there is word going around backstage that Hulk Hogan could show up at the PPV.

In case you didn't know...

The Hulkster's last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 34 where he was involved in the opening segment of the main show. He did his usual shtick of hyping up the crowd before disappearing into the curtains.

WWE is currently experiencing an unprecedented slump in TV ratings and MITB is viewed as the show that could provide a much-needed boost.

While sensible booking decisions and the occasional shockers are some of the ways of increasing the viewership figures, WWE is more known for getting yesteryear legends back for an appearance. The short-term fix has been criticized by the WWE Universe, but the company never shies away from deploying its tried-and-tested tactic.

Goldberg and Undertaker will be returning to face each other at the next Saudi Arabia show on June 7th and that itself should paint a clear picture of Vince McMahon's psyche.

Coming back to Hogan, he could turn up at MITB brother!

The heart of the matter

As per PWInsider, the 6-time World Champion is busy completing his filming duties for the WWE 2K game in the Northeast, which is the area in which MITB is being held, at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Sources backstage believe that WWE could get him on board for the PPV.

There have been talks behind the scenes about Hogan being used for a segment on the show, however, he has still not been spotted a the arena as of this writing.

What's next?

It's highly unlikely that the WWE may resort to having Hogan in some TV role at Money in the Bank 2019 as it just sounds unnecessary.

But, it's WWE and more so, Vince McMahon's WWE. Don't be surprised if we do get a pointless segment.