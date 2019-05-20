Money in the Bank Rumors: Injured WWE Superstar spotted backstage at MITB

Money in the Bank!

What's the story?

We are just hours away from the Money in the Bank PPV and the rumour mill, as always, is churning out all the good stuff.

The latest one comes from PWInsider, who claim that Big E has been spotted backstage at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

In case you didn't know...

Big E's last match took place on April 9th on the SmackDown After Mania episode where he teamed up with his New Day stablemates to take on the team of Cesaro, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

The former Intercontinental champion injured his knee and was required to undergo surgery to get it fixed. WWE released a statement in which the nature of his unfortunate injury was explained. He suffered a torn meniscus and was scheduled to be out of action for a long time.

As of this writing, WWE has not cleared Big E to return to in-ring action as the timeline for a torn meniscus is said to be around 3 to 6 months.

Big E's time off though has come as a gift to the WWE Universe. The witty New Day member has been dropping gems on Twitter on a consistent basis, with his recent exchanges with Becky Lynch grabbing all the limelight.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, E claimed that his goal was to return by 2021, even 2022 if he wishes to extend his hiatus. He's surely just mucking around, right?

The heart of the matter

As we reported earlier in the day, WWE did have plans for Big E at Money in the Bank 2019, which were most likely changed due to the unforeseen injury.

While Big E is still not 100% fit to compete, WWE could use him in a non-wrestling capacity at MITB. It should also be noted that Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods always hang out together, so, it shouldn't be surprising to imagine him spending time with his best friends backstage.

However, WWE could also be cooking something big for all we know. Kevin Owens was the honorary replacement for Big E a few weeks ago before it all went sour. The Prizefighter turned on Kofi Kingston and managed to land a WWE title shot for MITB.

What's next?

We certainly don't expect Big E to get physical this soon in his recovery phase, but WWE can always have him interfere in the WWE Championship match between Owens and Kingston. It makes sense from a storyline perspective as E did caution Kingston and Woods about Owens not being a trustworthy partner.

Will Big E return to TV at Money in the Bank 2019? We'll have to wait and watch.