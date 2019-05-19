×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Major Update on injured Superstar's surprise return plans for Money In The Bank PPV

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.39K   //    19 May 2019, 17:04 IST

MITB
MITB

What's the story?

It looks like WWE has been bitten by the injury bug with lots of Superstars facing injury scares over the past few months. One of those Superstars is The New Day's Big E who suffered from an unfortunate knee injury.

Here is the official statement WWE had made:

Big E of The New Day has suffered a torn meniscus, according to a tweet from the Superstar posted Thursday afternoon.
He is not currently medically cleared for action.

However, there seems to be some good news on this front.

In case you didn't know...

Big E is a former Intercontinental Champion and multi-time Tag Team Champion as part of the New Day faction along with current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

While fans have certainly been missing the former NXT Champion on television, Big E has made sure to keep his fans entertained via his unconventional sense of humor which is on full display on Twitter.

Big E has become notorious for making outrageous yet hilarious Tweets. Even Big E acknowledged that fans are absolutely loving his new online persona:

Advertisement

The heart of the matter

While Big E can be seen joking about a delayed return, PWInsider (via Cagesideseats.com) has stated that there were plans for Big E to be at Money in the Bank at one point, so he could return to television sooner rather than later.

While we hope that Big E does return at MITB, it does not look certain as of now.

What's next?

WWE Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston will be putting his Championship on the line against Kevin Owens, who has recently re-aligned with his former teammate Sami Zayn.

Kofi Kingston can use all the support he can get, and would surely welcome Big E being by his side at MITB.

Also Read: Former Champion set to return after leaving due to frustration with Vince McMahon

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Kofi Kingston Big E
Advertisement
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Rumors and Odds
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan's 'secret' injury derails plans for Money in the Bank rematch
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Major update on Sasha Banks' possible return
RELATED STORY
5 last-minute changes that WWE could make for 2019 Money in the Bank PPV
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could return at Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors:  WWE Superstar possibly returning at Money in the Bank 2019?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks' possible role at Money In The Bank revealed
RELATED STORY
4 Things Vince McMahon could be planning for Money In The Bank 2019 PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 4 biggest heel turns we can witness on the show
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Things that could happen at the PPV
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us