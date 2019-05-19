WWE Rumors: Major Update on injured Superstar's surprise return plans for Money In The Bank PPV

MITB

What's the story?

It looks like WWE has been bitten by the injury bug with lots of Superstars facing injury scares over the past few months. One of those Superstars is The New Day's Big E who suffered from an unfortunate knee injury.

Here is the official statement WWE had made:

Big E of The New Day has suffered a torn meniscus, according to a tweet from the Superstar posted Thursday afternoon.

He is not currently medically cleared for action.

However, there seems to be some good news on this front.

In case you didn't know...

Big E is a former Intercontinental Champion and multi-time Tag Team Champion as part of the New Day faction along with current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

While fans have certainly been missing the former NXT Champion on television, Big E has made sure to keep his fans entertained via his unconventional sense of humor which is on full display on Twitter.

Big E has become notorious for making outrageous yet hilarious Tweets. Even Big E acknowledged that fans are absolutely loving his new online persona:

Some of you wish for my delayed in-ring return so I stay on this cesspool of an app...Can’t say I blame you. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 16, 2019

The heart of the matter

While Big E can be seen joking about a delayed return, PWInsider (via Cagesideseats.com) has stated that there were plans for Big E to be at Money in the Bank at one point, so he could return to television sooner rather than later.

While we hope that Big E does return at MITB, it does not look certain as of now.

What's next?

WWE Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston will be putting his Championship on the line against Kevin Owens, who has recently re-aligned with his former teammate Sami Zayn.

Kofi Kingston can use all the support he can get, and would surely welcome Big E being by his side at MITB.

