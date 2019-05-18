×
WWE Rumors: Former Champion set to return after leaving due to frustration with Vince McMahon

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.87K   //    18 May 2019, 22:23 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

What's the story?

WWE Legend and multiple time Champion Road Dogg had left the WWE after getting frustrated with Vince McMahon stifling his creative plans. Road Dogg Jesse James currently worked as part of the WWE Creative and was the head of the creative team for SmackDown Live.

Although there were speculations that James might have left WWE for good, later reports indicated it might just be "an extended vacation".

However, the good news is that the DX member may be returning to WWE soon.

In case you didn't know...

Jesse Jame was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2019 as part of Degeneration-X. However, it wasn't the pleasant week that Hames might have expected it to be as he quit WWE just a few days later.

Here is what WON had reported on the incident:

"Road Dogg has made the decision to step down as creative head of SmackDown Live. The report went on to state that various sources cited frustrations with booking the product alongside Vince McMahon and that this week's SmackDown Live in Brooklyn, New York was where he reached "breaking point."

The heart of the matter

Road Dogg has been one of the most loyal backstage personnel, and it would have been a tragedy if he did leave WWE for good.

The Observer has reported that Road Dogg took time off from WWE because he was feeling so much pressure, but he is expected back at some point and will likely be working under Triple H when he returns.

This goes to show that even creative writers are not feeling unhappy and would rather work with Triple H than Vince McMahon.

What's next?

While James might be back into the WWE fold soon, we hope that WWE start taking extra care of the creative team as many more writers have aired their grievances with some even quitting the company.

