WWE Rumors: Major update on injured RAW Superstar being drafted to SmackDown on return

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 451 // 17 May 2019, 02:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Another draft?

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey and John Cena had represented WWE along with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at the Fox Upfronts from the Beacon Theater in New York City a few days back, which resulted in rumour spreading regarding Cena and Rousey possibly becoming part of the SmackDown roster when it moves to FOX later this year.

While John Cena is a free-agent, which means he is part of both RAW and SmackDown, Rousey was exclusive to RAW before she took a sabbatical from WWE after suffering a hand injury at Wrestlemania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey was last seen in action at Wrestlemania 35 where she put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Becky Lynch and the then SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a winner takes all match.

While all three women gave a splendid performance in what was the first time ever that women main event Wrestlemania, it was The Man who came out victorious.

Ronda Rousey suffered a hand injury during the match and is not expected to be back until 2020. She also Tweeted that she has plans to start a family soon.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer (via Cagesideseats.com) stated that the wrestlers who showed up at the Upfront presentations wasn’t indicative of anything beyond WWE wanting star power. So Ronda Rousey at the FOX Upfronts to promote SmackDown doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll be working that show.

While this may be true, with the Wild Card rule currently in place, it no longer matters which brand a Superstar is assigned to, as multiple Superstars get the opportunity to work both shows on a weekly basis.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see how WWE utilize The Baddest Woman on The Planet once she returns inside the squared circle.

Also Read: Powerful WWE higher-up unhappy with Current Champion; calls him "small"