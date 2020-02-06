WWE Rumors - 6-time World Champion to return after 5 years and face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36

Six-time World Champion Sting may finally be making an in-ring return this year at WrestleMania 36. While there had been some rumors suggesting that The Icon might return at the upcoming Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, but these rumors have said to die down.

Alex McCarthy has stated that the belief is that Sting may return for a one-on-one match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. Here is what Cagesideseats have stated:

TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy writes that it’s believed that if it happened, a Sting comeback match would be against Undertaker, and possibly at WrestleMania 36.

Sting Vs The Undertaker has been a dream match for many WWE fans as the two have not only had similar on-screen personas but they were also considered the backbones of their respective promotions during the Monday Night Wars.

Sting made his WWE debut in 2014 which ended up being short-lived as the 60-year-old had to retire in 2015 due to injury. Sting had mentioned on WWE Untold that he feels physically capable of having another match and it is in the hands of WWE if they would let it happen.

"You know if everything lines up just right. Vince, Triple H, ‘Taker, and Sting, maybe we could do this. Maybe we could just do a little, let’s just do a face-off. Let’s get you guys involved in this or that. So maybe I could do it. Maybe I could do that. I don’t know, again, if it’s just ego and pride or whatever, but I feel like I could do it all these years later."

While The Undertaker taking on Sting at WrestleMania may not be the MOTN by any means, the fans would surely love to see both these iconic legends face off for the first and probably last time at the grandest stage of them all.

