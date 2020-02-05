WWE veteran reveals former Intercontinental Champion was told to reinvent himself before returning to the company

The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre has carved his name in history by winning the 2020 Royal Rumble. Drew McIntyre will be facing Brock Lesnar (or Ricochet) for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 36 and finally achieve his long-term dream of main-eventing the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, things were not always so good for the former IC Champion. McIntyre signed with WWE in 2009 but was released in 2014 by the company. The Rumble Winner returned to WWE as part of NXT in 2017 after having competed in promotions such as Impact Wrestling and Evolve.

Tommy Dreamer revealed on Busted Open Radio that WWE wanted McIntyre to go and re-invent himself before he returned to the company.

I knew Drew when he first came up in WWE, I had wrestled Drew. They [WWE] had big plans for him. A long time ago if [you] remember he was kind of like the hand picked ‘chosen’ person. And then that fell by the wayside, to the point where he was actually let go by WWE

They [WWE] were straight up with him; ‘Go and re-invent yourself.’ He did that, he came back and he was rewarded.

Dreamer also revealed that it was he who got McIntyre hired in Impact Wrestling. The Hardcore Legend praised McIntyre and appreciated the fact that McIntyre worked all over before re-signing with WWE.

