WWE Rumors - Disappointing backstage news regarding Rey Mysterio's future

Rey Mysterio

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio is not only one of the topmost veterans in the company but is also the flagbearer of Lucha Libre in WWE. The master of 619 has been involved in a feud with Andrade and Zelina Vega as of late and was seen coming to the aid of Humberto Carrillo this week on RAW.

Rey Mysterio made the save right before Carrillo's cousin Angel Garza was about to DDT him on the concrete floor. While Mysterio saved Carrillo from a terrible fate, he was the one who suffered the wrath of Garza and was given a DDT on the concrete by the former Cruiserweight Champion.

As per WON, this could be a way to write off Rey Mysterio from television for the coming time as the veteran may take some time off.

Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

"There’s some speculation going around, apparently starting from Dave Meltzer, that Rey Mysterio could be taking some time off after Raw this week."

There had been rumors early on that Mysterio would be fit into the Kevin Owens-Seth Rollins feud on RAW once his program with Andrade got over. However, with reports stating that Mysterio might be off RAW for the coming weeks, it is safe to assume that those plans have been scrapped.

Rey Mysterio's future?

Rey Mysterio had a spectacular match against Angel Garza on this week's RAW and WWE may look to build a feud featuring these two Mexican sensations in the near future. However, there is no report on how long Mysterio may be out of action after this week's Monday Night RAW.

We certainly hope that the former US Champion makes his return in time to build a major feud leading up to his match at WrestleMania 36.

