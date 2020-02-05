WWE Rumors - Locker room believes suspended RAW Superstar is innocent

The current US Champion Andrade recently took a hit by getting suspended after failing to comply with WWE's wellness policy. The Mexican Superstar will likely be out for 30 days given the suspension while the attack at the hands of Humberto Carrillo on RAW will be the likely on-screen reason for his absence.

Former WWE Spanish announcer Hugo Savinovich posted a video on Facebook in which he spoke about Andrade's suspension. Savinovich says that the belief backstage is that Andrade is innocent, and compared his situation to another Superstar who was suspended by the company some time back - Primo Colon.

Here is what Savinovich stated:

The situation with Andrade bothers me a lot because I have been one of those people supporting him 100 percent – his reputation, his professionalism and his family lineage. Now, while studying this case, I’ve found out some things. Wrestlers in the company have much more information on this and how the drug testing works.

Wrestlers in WWE have commented about this situation in the locker room, a world where you’ll hear all sorts of things. Andrade, I dare say it publicly, I understand is innocent.

Savinovich stated that Andrade was not given an opportunity to prove his innocence before the company announced his suspension and he has heard about this situation from top wrestlers in the company.

There is speculation that Andrade might have missed the drug test in December when he was vacationing with Charlotte Flair which could have led to him being flagged. Something similar had happened to Primo Colon who got a 30-day suspension for missing a wellness policy test.

Andrade will likely return in time to continue his feud with Carrillo while NXT's Angel Garza has currently stepped in for Andrade to move the program forward on RAW.

