WWE Rumors - Triple H wants to push young Superstar, reportedly 'obsessed' with him

Triple H is the leading man when it comes to NXT and all the shows that come under the NXT umbrella. There have been multiple instances wherein The Game has highly pushed a superstar on NXT, setting up a base for the star to become a top talent on the main roster.

Some such names would include Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre among others.

As per a report from Alex McCarthy, Triple H seems to be very high on NXT UK talent Ilja Dragunov. Here is what Cagesideseats have stated:

Triple H is said to be “obsessed” with NXT UK’s Ilja Dragunov, according to TalkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy.

Who is Ilja Dragunov?

Even though there has been a multitude of 'Russian' Superstars in WWE over the years, Ilja is the first-ever Russian born athlete to perform for the company. The 26-year-old currently competes for NXT UK and has already made a major mark for himself.

Dragunov allegedly signed with WWE in January 2019 (although his signing was officially announced in February) and made his debut in May 2019 for NXT UK.

The Russian shot to fame when he answered main roster Superstar Cesaro's open challenge on NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff and gave the former US Champion a stiff competition before losing to the veteran.

With Triple H vouching for the 26-year-old, it can't be denied that huge things are in store for the young competitor. While he may not yet be ready to hold the top Championship on the brand, a possible switch to NXT could be expected for him in the near future.

NXT UK has become the breeding ground for some remarkable talent and many Superstars have become top names in NXT after starting with NXT UK, such as the NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

