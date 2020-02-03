WWE Rumors - Shawn Michaels likely responsible for current Champion's major push

Shawn Michaels and Vince Mcmahon

The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels is not only a former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer but is also one of the most important men in NXT backstage. Shawn Michaels has been involved with handling NXT as of late and the Showstopper has done a fabulous job as well.

As per a recent report from WON, Michaels is a big fan of Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Develin and wants to see the title be defended all across the multiple brands. While Devlin is part of the NXT UK roster, it is clear that the Superstar can be expected to be part of NXT as well as 205 Live after winning the coveted Cruiserweight Championship.

Here is what Cagesideseats had stated:

Shawn Michaels is big on Jordan Devlin, per the Observer, and the idea is for him to defend the cruiserweight title across all brands.

Devlin defeated former CW Champion Angel Garza, Isiah 'Swerve' Scott and Travis Banks to become the Cruiserweight Champion at Worlds Collide on Royal Rumble weekend. The Irish Superstar had received major praise for his match against former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate at NXT UK Takeover Blackpool earlier this year.

The Irish Ace has been compared to Finn Balor on multiple occasions and with Shawn Michaels' goodwill, there is a high chance that Devlin also becomes a big star in WWE just like Balor.

The Cruiserweight Championship had been languishing as of late but it looks like with a new look and Champion, things are about to change for this Championship and it will receive much more attention than it did earlier.

Do you think having the title defended across brands is a good idea or should the Cruiserweight Championship become an NXT UK exclusive? Let us know in the comments!

Advertisement

Also Read: Backstage details regarding company's plans for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania