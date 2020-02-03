WWE Rumors - Backstage details regarding company's plans for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania

McIntyre/Lesnar

The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre achieved a career goal when he won the 2020 Royal Rumble match after entering in at the number 16 spot. Not only was McIntyre the Superstar who managed to eliminate the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar but also went on to win the entire match.

While initial rumors had suggested that WWE was planning to have Roman Reigns win the match, it came as a pleasant surprise for all the fans when the former RAW Tag Team Champion won his first Royal Rumble in an impressive showing.

McIntyre has already certified his ticket to a World Championship match at WrestleMania, and will likely be facing The Beast Incarnate for the WWE Championship at the grandest stage of them all. Another good news for Drew McIntyre is that there are plans to have him main event WrestleMania this year.

Here is what Cagesideseats (via WON) has stated:

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre is scheduled to be the main event of WrestleMania 36, says the Observer.

Drew McIntyre has been very impressive ever since he returned to WWE but did not manage to make a major impact. While McIntyre has been protected by WWE, he did not have any big programs under his belt up until he received a major push by winning the Royal Rumble match.

There had been a lot of rumors suggesting that RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman was very high on the Scottish Superstar and wanted to groom him into the next big star. There had also been reports that McIntyre was in line to receive a massive push last year itself, which was delayed to his injury.

Having Drew McIntyre main-event WrestleMania in his first-ever WWE Championship match would certainly be a landmark moment for the former 3MB star regardless of if he managed to defeat Lesnar or not.